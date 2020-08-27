Met Office says torrential rains in Karachi to last till 11pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its new advisory has said the ongoing downpour in Karachi will continue till 11pm.



A day ago, the Met Office had predicted that the monsoon rain system had weakened and it was likely that the metropolis would be provided with much-needed relief from the torrential rains.

In its new weather alert, the Met office redacted its earlier rain prediction that heavy showers in the city could last until 4pm, saying that now it would last till 11pm.

While weather experts have said that the rain system has developed from the Arabian Sea to the Kirther Range. They added that Karachi has been sandwiched in the rains system.

The experts added that humidity from the sea was also making the rain system stronger.

With the ongoing downpour, multiple areas of the city have been submerged and main arteries of the city have been blocked by the rainwater accumulated on roads.

Many residents of the city travelling have been stuck in the rain with Clifton and Defence also submerged in water. The seven underpasses in different areas of Karachi have also been closed for traffic after being flooded with rainwater.



On the other hand, containers kept for security purposes ahead of Ashura processions were also swept away by the rain water.