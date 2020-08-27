Inside Angelina Jolie's jaw-dropping LA mansion worth $25 million 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Angelina Jolie is an epitome of a powerful, modern-age woman who lives life on her own terms.
After divorce with Brad Pitt, the Tomb Raider starlet lives in a stunning mansion in Los Angeles, worth a whopping $25 million.
Situated in the iconic Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz, LA, the beautiful estate gives gives off breathtaking views of the city and ocean.
It has been reported that the main 7,500 property has received a major renovation.
The house features a grand foyer in the middle that leads to a huge living room, stunning curved staircase, hardwood floors run throughout the property, a grand mahogany-panelled dining room, a gourmet kitchen and a spacious library with floor-to-ceiling bookcases.
Including bedrooms, bathrooms in original Art Deco style of the mansion, there is a huge patio that has well-manicured trees, rose gardens and an Old Hollywood-style pool with arched fountains.
Not just this, the mansion also features an impressive, separate pool house, including a state-of-the-art gym, a teahouse and a self-contained guesthouse.