Inside Angelina Jolie's jaw-dropping LA mansion worth $25 million

Angelina Jolie is an epitome of a powerful, modern-age woman who lives life on her own terms.

After divorce with Brad Pitt, the Tomb Raider starlet lives in a stunning mansion in Los Angeles, worth a whopping $25 million.

Situated in the iconic Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz, LA, the beautiful estate gives gives off breathtaking views of the city and ocean.

Take a tour inside the jaw-dropping property owned by Angelina Jolie below





It has been reported that the main 7,500 property has received a major renovation.



The house features a grand foyer in the middle that leads to a huge living room, stunning curved staircase, hardwood floors run throughout the property, a grand mahogany-panelled dining room, a gourmet kitchen and a spacious library with floor-to-ceiling bookcases.

Including bedrooms, bathrooms in original Art Deco style of the mansion, there is a huge patio that has well-manicured trees, rose gardens and an Old Hollywood-style pool with arched fountains.











Not just this, the mansion also features an impressive, separate pool house, including a state-of-the-art gym, a teahouse and a self-contained guesthouse.














