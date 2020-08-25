Shehbaz says opposition will announce joint action plan in next few days

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said the opposition will announce its joint course of action in the coming days.

Shehbaz made the remarks after a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman at his Islamabad residence today.

“We will announce a course of action in a few days,” Shehbaz said while addressing a press conference alongside Fazl.

“We had a good conversation and are in consensus. We will sit together with other opposition parties and take this consultation process forward,” he said

Fazl, adding to Shehbaz's remarks, said that they had a good meeting today and that the opposition parties were well on their way to arriving at a common platform.

“We had already called a meeting of the smaller opposition parties for today; however, it was postponed due to Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s death. The meeting will now be held at a later date,” he said.

He added that opposition parties were firm on working together towards a joint strategy. “We want all the opposition parties united on a joint strategy,” Fazl said.

Earlier, The News had reported Shehbaz had been asked by PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to establish contact with Fazl to dispel his apprehensions about unity in the ranks of the opposition.

Well-placed political sources had told the publication on Monday that Shehbaz had initiated meetings and contacts in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

The sources had added that Shehbaz was also in touch with the PPP leadership and that he would also have some informal meetings with PPP leaders during his current visit.