close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 24, 2020

'Captain Marvel 2': First film by a Black female director to have the largest budget

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 24, 2020

Marvel’s upcoming film Captain Marvel 2 has the world already pumped regarding its storyline as the project is already making landmark decisions.

After Nia DaCosta became the fourth female director and first Black woman hired by Marvel Studios to helm a film, other inside details of the movie are also emerging.

According to Deadline, DaCosta’s directorial would be the highest budgeted film for a movie ever made by a Black female director, worth over $100 million. The record is currently neck in neck with Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time which cost $115 million.

The film will set in the 1990s and will be taking place following the events of Avengers: Endgame. It is also expected to have some connection to WandaVision

Latest News

More From Entertainment