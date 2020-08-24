'Captain Marvel 2': First film by a Black female director to have the largest budget

Marvel’s upcoming film Captain Marvel 2 has the world already pumped regarding its storyline as the project is already making landmark decisions.



After Nia DaCosta became the fourth female director and first Black woman hired by Marvel Studios to helm a film, other inside details of the movie are also emerging.

According to Deadline, DaCosta’s directorial would be the highest budgeted film for a movie ever made by a Black female director, worth over $100 million. The record is currently neck in neck with Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time which cost $115 million.

The film will set in the 1990s and will be taking place following the events of Avengers: Endgame. It is also expected to have some connection to WandaVision.