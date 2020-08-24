Ellen DeGeneres Show pulled from Channel 9 following toxic workplace complaints

Ellen DeGeneres’s show is now suffering through the repercussions following months of circulating allegations against the host and producers of its toxic workplace environment.



The Ellen DeGeneres Show was pulled from Channel 9 days after the comedian issued an apology and vowed to make amends following mounting accusations of the show’s behind-the-scenes toxicity.

The network has replaced the talk show with Desperate Housewives with a spokesperson confirming the move as well, saying: “We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives.”

“Nine haven’t axed anything - we have been playing repeats on Nine which will continue on 9Gem. Discussions are ongoing regarding the new series,” the rep continued.

The news comes following an internal investigation by Warner Media about the show’s ‘toxic work environment’ and culture of ‘fear, racism and intimidation’, after which three top producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-EP Jonathan Norman, were laid off.