Nick Jonas' flattery of Priyanka Chopra leaves fans in awe

American singer Nick Jonas on Friday shared a picture of his favorite things on Instagram.
Taking to the video and photo sharing app, the singer posted a picture of her wife Priyanka Chopra from a beach.
The emojis accompanying the throwback picture suggested Nick was referring to love and alcohol.
The stunning picture of the Indian diva received over half a million likes within a few hours.
