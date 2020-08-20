Kanye West shares loved-up video with Kim Kardashian amid marriage rumours

Kanye West has seemingly denounced the rumours about her marriage with Kim Kardashian as the rapper has shared a sweet video of himself with the reality star.

Kanye took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the never-before-seen video, which appears to take place at one of his Sunday Service concerts, captioning: "WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH."



It’s unclear when this video was filmed, but Kanye’s decision to share it now seems like an indication that his relationship is still going strong, even if they’re states apart for the time being.

It was previously reported that the Kim and Kanye, and their four kids were spending some time in the Dominican Republic. They recently returned to the US, with Kim and her kids heading to their home base in Los Angeles and Kanye opting to stay at his ranch in Wyoming.

The two reportedly "seem much happier” after their fun filled trip, where they were able to focus on their marriage.

Both the stars have been the subject of a lot of discussion this summer after announcing his presidential run. The rapper shared a series of since-deleted tweets about Kim Kardashian and her family. In response, the reality star called for "compassion and empathy" on Instagram.





