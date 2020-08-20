August Alsina reveals why he chose to out Jada Pinkett Smith over their secret affair

August Alsina kept silent about his secret affair with Jada Pinkett Smith for years, before dropping this truthbomb in front of the world.



Shedding light on why he decided to speak out, the 27-year-old singer recently told PEOPLE, "I really am a private person. People have never known much about my love life because it's not important."

"I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life," he said. "There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships."

"I could understand why it would look like I'm reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I'm never okay with that," he continued. "I got three kids to look after. Kill me, hate me, stone me, but bury me an honest man. All I can do is tell the truth."

After their breakup initially, Alsina kept mum about their relationship until earlier this summer, when he told radio host Angela Yee in June he "truly and really, really, deeply loved" her.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life," Alsina said. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

Alsina's truthbombs let Jada and Will Smith to address the matter during Facebook talk show Red Table Talk, wherein she denied Alsina's claims about Will giving his 'blessing' to the relationship.

Meanwhile, Alsina maintained that he did not intend to "cause trouble" to the Smiths, as he has "deep respect" for them. But, he added that he has no regrets about sharing his truth.

"I'm always going to be in the driver's seat of my life and control my narrative," he said. "I can't let anybody else do that for me."