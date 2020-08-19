Scott Disick drops flirty comment on Kourtney Kardashian's swimsuit snap

Scott Disick has left flirty comment under Kourtney Kardashian's recent swimsuit snap from their glamping trip to Idaho, proving that they are friendly exes.

The 41-year-old reality star looked chic as she slipped into a metallic swimsuit, which caught the attention of her former partner.



Cheeky Scott - who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, with Kourtney - shared his appreciation for her post by writing: 'What a lake er', amid speculation he has rekindled his romance with model Sofia Richie.

Scott and Kourtney dated from 2005 until 2010, with the media personalities splitting due to Scott's issues with alcohol misuse.

The pair reconciled in mid-2010 after the birth of their first child Mason, before splitting for good in five years later following claims of cheating on his part.

The lifestyle blogger and the Talentless CEO have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship ever since, with Kourtney going on to date male model Younes Bendjima, 27, from late 2016 until August 2018, while Scott embarked on an on-off romance with Lionel Richie's daughter, 21, in May 2017.