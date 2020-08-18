Pakistani start-up Milkar spreads awareness about education

Milkar, a Pakistani start-up company, is taking concrete steps to spread awareness on the importance of education among the masses.

What the platform does is simple — it connects social welfare organisations to young volunteers across the country, who in turn, serve the masses by spreading the message of education and volunteer to teach those in need.

Milkar.com has partnered up with national and international organizations such as The Citizen’s Foundation (TCF), SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, Health and Education Development Organization (HAEDO), Preventive Education Health Oriented Foundation (PEHO), Teach for Pakistan (TFP) and more. Their goal is to address the immediate need of education for all.

Jo tanha nahi wo milkar mumkin hai (what is not possible to do alone can be done together) — that is the message that Milkar has for the society. "Mil Kar is a collective effort by organizations and volunteers to bring positive change to the society," read a statement from the start-up.



Milkar provides flexible opportunities to people who want to do good and also carry out virtual activities when physical ones are difficult to conduct.

It makes it easy for people spread across the country to gather on one platform from where they can reach out to each other. Verified organizations looking to hire volunteers can also register to MilKar.com.