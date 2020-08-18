‘Unmitigated disaster’: Shehbaz, Bilawal censure PTI govt’s performance

ISLAMABAD: The PPP and PTI on Tuesday censured the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and called it a complete failure shortly after a press conference by the cabinet members highlighting the achievements over the past two years.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that “2 years of PTI government have been an unmitigated disaster”.

“From foreign policy to economy to governance, IK’s [Imran Khan] mismanagement of national affairs has increased the woes of the masses manifold. People continue to pay [a] heavy price for this failed experiment in political engineering.”



Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the prime minister for Pakistan's "democracy & human rights suffering" and "unemployment at an all time high".

"2 years in power & @ImranKhanPTI has given us the worst economy in our country’s history, foreign policy failures from Kashmir to Saudi, democracy & human rights suffering , unemployment at an all time high, transparency international has said corruption is higher than before," he tweeted.

Earlier, federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Shibli Faraz and Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a press briefing where they highlighted the PTI government's achievements over the past two years.

FM Qureshi said that India had failed to isolate Pakistan internationally and that the narrative on occupied Kashmir had changed.

Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the government had reduced the current account deficit drastically and disbursed billions under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Fund Programme for those suffering from COVID-19.