Police register case against boatman over Keenjhar Lake incident

Police on Tuesday registered a case against the boatman for the Keenjhar Lake incident that led to 10 people being drowned and three women critically injured, Geo News reported.



The case was registered under the provisions of negligence, carelessness and greed against the boatman.

Police said that the residents of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area were taking a ride when the boat overturned due to high speed and strong winds on Monday.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Edhi mortuary in Korangi, as authorities banned boating in Lake Keenjhar after the tragic incident.



The sailor of the capsized boat was taken into custody, the police added.

According to rescue sources, bodies of 10 people including two children were recovered from the lake Monday while three women were recovered alive and were shifted to a nearby hospital. They were said to be in critical condition.

Reportedly, the boat could seat only four persons but it was carrying 13 people when it overturned.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Tanveer had said that 13 people were in the boat, including 11 women and two children. Tanveer had said that swimmers from Pakistan Navy were called to help in the rescue operation.

Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah took notice of the incident, saying that the affectees should be facilitated in every possible way.

Shah also warned of strict action against those found in negligence that led to the deadly incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had also expressed grief over the incident, saying that an inquiry should be done into the causes.