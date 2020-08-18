Meghan Markle used Sussex Royal account as a platform to voice her opinions

Meghan Markle took on the mantle of operating the Sussex Royal Instagram account herself back when she was still a royal.

According to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan and Harry were often frustrated by "their inability to speak for themselves" as senior royals.

To counter this, Meghan used her voice to write captions for the now defunct site posts.

"Launching the account was a somewhat liberating experience for Meghan," a source told Scobie and Durand.

"Not having a platform of her own to talk directly to the public was one of the toughest changes for her, especially after building so much of her own brand on Instagram and her blog. @SussexRoyal meant that she finally had a place to curate."

"Meghan drafted a lot of the posts herself in the early days," Scobie and Durand noted in Finding Freedom.

"It was one of the things that kept her occupied during her final days of pregnancy," the author duo added.

The Sussexes also created the appearance of the Instagram account, choosing the trademark @SussexRoyal dark blue color and choosing to add white borders to the photos they shared.