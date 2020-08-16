Miley Cyrus on Liam Hemsworth split: ‘It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep’

American singer Miley Cyrus gave an extensive interview recently as she marked a year since her divorce with Liam Hemsworth.

As she sat down to discuss her past romances on Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old former Disney star spoke about her public breakup with The Hunger Games actor.

The singer compared her divorce to ‘death’ and said: "I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship... It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep. It feels like a death.”

"Honestly, sometimes [death] even feels easier because [with a breakup] the person is still walking on the earth,” she said.

"Going though a massive breakup, one thing I gained through all the loss is an idea that what I do is for me,” she went on to say.

Her ex-husband on the other hand, is said to be of a very ‘low opinion’ of her a year after the divorce, as a source told Us Weekly: “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split. Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up.”