Marge Simpson responds to Trump aide after Kamala Harris remark

America's mom Marge Simpson clapped back at the Donald Trump campaign Friday for remarks from a senior advisor the animated character deemed disrespectful.

The US president's aide Jenna Ellis recently took aim at Kamala Harris, the presumptive vice presidential nominee, by saying she sounds like the beloved matriarch of the series The Simpsons.

"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior advisor, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," said the kind-hearted character known for her majestic blue beehive, long green tube dress and red pearls.

"Lisa says she doesn't mean it as a compliment," Marge continued, referencing her eldest spiky-haired daughter, in a video posted on the official Simpsons Twitter account.

"If that's so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I'm starting to feel a little disrespected," she continued.

"I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was going to say I'm [expletive] off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."

Julie Kavner has voiced Marge -- who speaks with a honeyed rasp -- for the irreverent but often prescient show's 31 seasons.

The Emmy-winning Simpsons regularly jabs the president along with other politicians, and many credit it with predicting the Trump presidency.

Marge's description of herself as "ordinary suburban housewife" is also a swing at the Republican leader.

Trump said recently he would win the "suburban housewife" vote in this fall's election, after he repealed a fair housing regulation implemented under Barack Obama that was intended to prevent housing segregation.