‘What were you doing when Fawad Alam last played Test cricket’: Pakistani social media users go crazy

Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against England at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Both the teams made changes to their squad. However one change was the most notable of them all particularly in the Pakistan squad.

The Pakistan team announced that Fawad Alam would be replacing Shadab Khan to play his first Test since 2009.

As the news came many people well-wishes of the batsman took to social media to welcome his return.

Islamabad United Manager Rehan Ulhaq and journalist Mazher Arshad pointed out an interesting facts as soon as the playing 11 was announced.

However, multiple users took to social media and asked people where they were when Alam played his last Test ten years ago.

Here's a look at the responses:

'Rudderless young man'



Waiting for the car



Some were yet to start O Levels



This person's career clearly didn't stop.



Facebook user Muhammad Afzal Farooqi started a thread on the group Crickter HQ — a platform where cricket lovers gather.

Well, journalist Freddi Wilde shared another crazy stat on Fawad Alam's return to the pitch.



