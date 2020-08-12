Article 149 may be imposed in Karachi, Governor Ismail warns Sindh government

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. — The News/Files

KARACHI: The Centre "may impose Article 149" in Karachi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said Wednesday after the federal and provincial governments came under criticism for not resolving the metropolis dismal civic issues.

Article 149 states that the federal government, in order to exercise its own executive authority in the provinces, can give directions in certain cases to the provinces.

“149(1): Executive authority of every province shall be so exercised so as not to prejudice or impede the executive authority of the federation, and the executive authority of the federation shall extend to giving of directions to a province as may appear to the federal government to be necessary for the purpose,” reads the first clause of the Article.

Under Article 149(3) and Article 149(4) federal executive authority extends to giving directions to the provinces with regard to construction of means of communication and their maintenance as well as to directions with regard to peace, tranquility and economic life of Pakistan if as a result of any act, the executive authority of the federation is affected in this regard.

Speaking in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", the governor said that Karachi used to be one of the best cities of the country and that the Centre will not abandon Karachi.

"A solid framework is being worked on for Karachi. The Centre, Sindh government, and the stakeholders of the city will be taken on board to resolve the issues," he said.

"If the framework is not agreed upon, then Article 149 may be imposed," Ismail said, however adding: "No such action is currently being considered which will cause chaos in the city."

"The Supreme Court may also take action to resolve Karachi's issues," he said further.

The governor said that instead of the Centre imposing Article 149 in Karachi, all the stakeholders should join hands to resolve the port city's issues.

Meanwhile, in the same programme, spokesperson for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial leadership was ready to hold talks with the Centre.

"It is our priority to resolve Karachi's issues," he said, adding that they were ready to work with the federal government if it provides them with funds.

"Roads of the city's coastal and industrial areas need [to repaired and] made better," Wahab added.