Jenna Dewan reveals why she broke it off with Channing Tatum: 'The dynamic wasn’t serving'

Jenna Dewan came forth laying bare thr truth on why she parted ways with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

While writing in Gracefully You, the starlet shed light on how she realised her relationship dynamic was not working out.

"I'd come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter. First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn't working and had moved into hurting."

"The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light," she wrote. "This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can."

Dewana also shared that she was blindsided by Tatum's relationship with Jessie J when she found out about it on the internet while on a plane.



She went on to share that she was "gutted" when the split happened, because it meant creating a new future for herself that didn't include the person she'd been with since she was 24.

"...No one gets married to hopefully get divorced," she said about ending her nine-year marriage with Tatum. "People grow and they change and sometimes they don’t grow and change together. So it wasn’t a overnight thing that happened. There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things."

"In the beginning of my separation, it felt as though I were in a dark closet, desperately trying to find the light or the way out," she wrote about divorce, according to HuffPost. "I was in a state of shock. One week I’d be doing really well and the next I was slammed with a whole new slew of emotions."

However fortunately for Dewan, she found love again Steve Kazee, and the two have been going strong since then.

The couple even welcomed their son earlier this year.

Talking about how things became better, Dewan revealed, "It wasn’t easy necessarily, to get here, which nothing is easy in life, right? I had to put in the work. This doesn’t just happen overnight. But just to know that it’s possible, and your perspective on life can change. It can change for the better, and you’ll be fine."