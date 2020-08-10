Sushant Singh Rajput’s death politicized as part of a conspiracy: Sanjay Raut

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death rocked Bollywood and the tremours seem to have affected the industry on a large scale.

Commenting on how the late actor’s death has been ‘politicized’, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that pressure tactics were being used in his death case as part of a conspiracy.

In his weekly column, Raut said: "If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant's case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra.”

"That government demands CBI probe which is accepted in 24 hours. Attorney General Tushar Mehta tells the Supreme Court that the Centre has decided to hand over the probe to the CBI," Raut said, claiming this was a "direct attack on a state's autonomy,” he added.

He went on to describe Mumbai Police as the “best investigating agency in the world” and added: "It investigated the Sheena Bora murder case where some top names were involved and sent all to jail. The Mumbai Police probed the 26/11 terror attack."