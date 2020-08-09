Karachi weather update: Met Office predicts showers for the metropolis today

Met Office says mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, with rain expected in Mirpurkhas, Karachi and coastal areas of the province. Photo: File

KARACHI: After three days of heavy downpour in the port city, the Met Office has predicted showers in Karachi for today (Sunday) as well.

According to the Met Office, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, with rain expected in Mirpurkhas, Karachi and coastal areas of the province.

The weather in the city is expected to be recorded at a minimum temperature of 26.5°C and a maximum of 35°C.

Karachi rains leave 15 people dead

At least 15 people have lost their lives in the last three days as torrential rains wreaked havoc in the metropolis.

The deceased belonged to different areas of Karachi, rescue officials have said, adding that girls aged six and 13 were amongst the deceased.

Heavy rain on Friday night continued through Saturday, with the PMD reporting the highest rainfall in Surjani Town at 41.6millimetres (mm). Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor, PAF Faisal Base, North Karachi, and Landhi registered 36.2mm, 36mm, 32mm, 30mm, 24.7, and 22.5 respectively.

Meanwhile, more than 350 electricity feeders of K-Electric tripped during the downpour, disrupting the supply of power and adding to the woes of the people who have already been suffering frequent outages.

The affected areas included Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Pehlwan Goth, Scheme 33, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquat Market, and Quaidabad.

Moreover, New Karachi, Surjani, Khuda Ki Basti, and Kathore have been facing a prolonged outage of power, while several blocks in Federal B Area and Gulshan-e-Iqbal also reported power breakdowns.