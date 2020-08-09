Sanjay Dutt shares health update from Mumbai hospital

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Saturday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 but still remains under medical observation.

"With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and several members of his family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and remained under observation at a private hospital

