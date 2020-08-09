Eminem song Godzilla included in 'EA Sports UFC 4' video game soundtrack

Eminem's Godzilla is among 30 tracks that have been included in EA UFC 4 soundtrack.

The rapper on Friday tweeted that the soundtrack for UFC4 is available on Spotify. The soundtrack for the video game will release for everyone on August 14 on Play Station 4 and Xbox One.

Apart from Eminem's 'Godzilla', there are 29 more tracks that have been included in the EA Sports UFC 4.

Godzilla was released as part of Eminem's last album 'Music To Be Murdered By' earlier this year.

The track is up for a couple of MTV Video Music Awards this year.