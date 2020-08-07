Alia Bhatt once again gets trolled for turning off comments on social media post

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was once again trolled by the netizens on social media after she turned off comments on her Twitter post where she announced the release of her upcoming film Sadak 2.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Twitter and Instagram and shared the release date of Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt alongwith filmmaker Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others have received massive backlash for nepotism ever since death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Alia once again came under scrutiny after she disabled comments on Twitter as she shared the second poster and release date of Sadak 2.

She said, “And here we go SADAK 2 - The road to love is the ONLY road to take Streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August.”

The actress announced that her father Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 also featuring her sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt will hit the screens on August 28, 2020.

The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.