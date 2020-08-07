Is Megan Fox wary of Twitter?

Megan Fox has recently used her Instagram account to express her love for her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Few people know that the Hollywood star joined Twitter in 2013 and disappeared from the social media platform within less than a week.

The "Transformers" actress joined Twitter on January 4,2013 and and sent out her last tweet on January 9, 2014.

Megan, who posted only 29 messages on Twitter, has amassed more than 1.2 million followers.

The actress is currently making headlines after she started dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Fans of the actress are hoping that since MGK is a prolific Twitter user, it was likely that he would convince his new girlfriend to return to the platform.



