close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2020

Asad Umar says dine-in restaurants, salons to reopen on Aug 10 across Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 06, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Dine-in restaurants and beauty salons would reopen across Pakistan on August 10, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said Thursday in a televised address, as the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic seem to bear fruit.

A review on the decision to reopen educational institutes on September 15 would be done on September 7, Umar added.

The minister is speaking in a televised address to the nation as the head of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the primary body overlooking the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

Here's a list of dates that various businesses and establishments would be allowed to reopen:

  • Education: Sept 15, subject to another review meeting on Sept 7
  • Tourism: Aug 8
  • Restaurants (dine-in): Aug 10

More to follow...

Latest News

More From Pakistan