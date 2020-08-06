Asad Umar says dine-in restaurants, salons to reopen on Aug 10 across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Dine-in restaurants and beauty salons would reopen across Pakistan on August 10, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said Thursday in a televised address, as the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic seem to bear fruit.



A review on the decision to reopen educational institutes on September 15 would be done on September 7, Umar added.



The minister is speaking in a televised address to the nation as the head of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the primary body overlooking the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

Here's a list of dates that various businesses and establishments would be allowed to reopen:

Education: Sept 15, subject to another review meeting on Sept 7

Tourism: Aug 8

Restaurants (dine-in): Aug 10

More to follow...