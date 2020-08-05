Cop says Sushant Singh’s family ordered him to ‘slap and arrest’ Rhea Chakraborty

The cop said Sushant's family has been trying to mislead the public, by issuing his directive to ‘slap’ Chakraborty

A Mumbai police official who was contacted by a family member of the deceased actor spoke to Mid-Day and revealed that the family has been trying to mislead the public, by issuing his directive to ‘slap’ Chakraborty.

Zone 9 Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told the outlet: “He [the relative] wanted us to slap actor Rhea Chakraborty and keep her in custody without a formal complaint.”

WhatsApp conversations released by the family showed Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh worried about his wellness. Sushant’s family also claims that while they had informed the cops about Chakraborty’s attempts and alienating him and misappropriating his funds, no action was taken by officials.

“In February, he sent me WhatsApp messages, asking me to call Rhea to the police station and slap her. Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship then. They wanted us to take her and someone named Miranda in custody. I told him we need a written complaint to take any action, but he didn’t file one,” said Dahiya.

“I can’t call the actor and slap her. This is against the law and OP Singh should know this... I had asked O P Singh several times to file a formal complaint, but he never did. Why is the senior IPS officer bringing up the matter after 45 days and spreading the wrong message that we didn’t act?” he added.