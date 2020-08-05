Sushant Singh's flatmate makes shocking revelations about Rhea Chakraborty's expenses

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani made a series of sensational claims about his expenses.

Pithani, who was Sushant's creative manager and flatmate talked about how the actor's money was being excessively spent on rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

While in a chat with Times Now, Pithani revealed that he had spoken to the late actor about the expenditure that Rhea was incurring.

He added that Sushant himself had told him in January that he wanted to cut down on his expenses.

Later, Siddharth revealed that Sushant’s staff told him that the late actor was worried about the expenses that Rhea kept on incurring on his cards. Pithani said that the servants told him that Rhea keeps ordering things at home on Sushant’s cards.

About the same, Sushant had confronted Rhea and told him not to worry about any expenses as Rhea stayed in the house and took care of everything at home. Pithani told the news channel, “Sushant told me that I don't have to worry about the expenses & Rhea was taking care of everything.”