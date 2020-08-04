Anushka Sharma spills the beans on her secrets to a blissful married life

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always held a special place in the hearts of their fans and their PDA-filled Instagram snaps leave fans wondering what the secret to their seemingly perfect married life could be.

Just recently Anushka anzwered some deep and personal questions on Instagram and left fans floored with her honesty.

During the course of the Q&A session, Anushka was quizzed on what she thinks are the keys to make a long distance relationship work and the actress did not disappoint.

She was quoted saying that the hallmarks to any successful relationship revolve around the pillars of “Faith, knowing that love is acceptance” and that “a good relationship is a commitment.”

The actress further went on to say that true love is “a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individual's space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential.”

Before singing off Anushka also pointed out that love comes when a person does not act “from a place of ego with each other.”

That is not all, Anushka also touched upon the not so bright aspects of her relationship and claimed that there are a number of things she does that annoy Virat. The biggest one out of them is losing at anything. She claimed, “If I beat him in any board game, then rub it in. He hates losing in anything.”