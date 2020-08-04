Rob Kardashian appears shirtless by a pool to flaunt stunning weight loss

Rob Kardashian has shown off his stunning weight loss as he posed shirtless by the pool, in the Californian sunshine.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is back taking selfies after losing weight and gaining body confidence and his snaps sent fans wild with appreciation at his efforts.

The reality star has grown in confidence in posting photos of himself in recent weeks, after embarking on a diet and health kick that have returned impressive results.

The 33-year-old actor had been taking a back step from the spotlight, especially as sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney continued to be so prolific on social media.

Since trimming down though, Rob has looked to bring his fans some selfies to show how good he is looking and his followers are loving the transformation.

The actor shared some photos of his holiday break at what is reportedly the same Palm Springs property that has been used by the Kardashian family previously.

With the pool looking serene under the sun, Rob whipped off his shirt to show his toned upper body and how his face has become more 'slimmed' since the pounds have come off.

He still wore his trademark baseball cap, promoting the Los Angeles Rams with a Palm Springs golf course looking resplendent in the background.

Rob captioned the pic: "I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!"