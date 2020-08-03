Govt approves hiring of six members of PTI digital media cell at information ministry

The PTI's Imran Haider Ghazali was hired in the MP-II pay scale, whereas Shahbaz Khan, Muhammad Muzammil Hassan, Usman bin Zaheer, Naeem Ahmed Yasin, and Syeda Dhanak Hashmi in the MP-III scale.

ISLAMABAD: Half a dozen members of the ruling PTI's digital media cell have been appointed at top positions in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, a notification issued Monday by the Establishment Division confirmed.



According to the Establishment Division's notification, one officer would be appointed at the Management Pay-II (MP-II) pay scale and five at the MP-III level. The MP-II and MP-III appointments would be equivalent to grade-21 and grade-20 posts, it added.

The PTI's Imran Haider Ghazali was hired in the MP-II scale, whereas Shahbaz Khan, Muhammad Muzammil Hassan, Usman bin Zaheer, Naeem Ahmed Yasin, and Syeda Dhanak Hashmi in the MP-III scale.

Hired without competitive examinations

Sources had earlier informed Geo News that all six have been handling the PTI's media cell and were hired at top positions with hefty salaries without any competitive examinations.

Each of the six had worked in presenting the PTI's viewpoints on social media in the 2013 and 2018 general elections, the sources added.

The information ministry, however, maintained its position that the recruitments were made according to a procedure approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan for its 'Digital Media Wing' back in April 2020. The latest job vacancies, it added, were also advertised in the newspapers as per law.

PM green-signaled appointments in Dec 2019

Responding to media reports about appointments being approved without any competition, the ministry said that PM Imran had given the green signal in December 2019.

It said a total of 76 applications were received for the position of 'General Manager', whereas 67 for the 'Digital Media Consultant' vacancy. All in all, some 461 people applied to the jobs across seven MP scales, it added.

The recruitments in the digital media wing were made by a special selection board after it conducted interviews, the ministry noted, adding that a summary of the selected individuals was approved by the prime minister on July 20.

Those who have been hired would be paid Rs75,000 a month, it said. The candidates for the remaining 16 posts had been shortlisted, it added further.