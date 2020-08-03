Sushant’s sister shares childhood photos to remember brother on Raksha Bandhan

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared childhood photos celebrating Raksha Bandhan with brother.



Shweta took to Instagram and shared a collage of priceless throwback photos from their childhood celebrating the festival.

She also penned down an emotional note for Sushant and called him 'pride' of the family.

Kirti wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... (We love you a lot and keep loving you always)”.

“[You] were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she further said.



Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 after reportedly committing suicide.

Over 37 people including the Dil Bechara actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statements in Sushant’s death case.