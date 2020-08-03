Katrina Kaif steps out of quarantine to cycle around Mumbai after Unlock 3.0

With India imposing the Unlock 3.0 easing the lockdown, many celebrities are stepping out of their homes to catch a breath of fresh air.

The latest B-Town bigwig to be caught on camera, strolling the streets of Mumbai was Katrina Kaif who was riding a yellow bicycle with full precautionary measures in place in the midst of the Unlock 3.0 phase in India.

Katrina Kaif steps out of quarantine to cycle around Mumbai after Unlock 3.0

Katrina Kaif steps out of quarantine to cycle around Mumbai after Unlock 3.0

The Bharat diva rocked an athletic look with a black tee and tights, paired with a baseball cap. Katrina also made sure to keep her safety measures in check with a matching black mask.

Katrina Kaif steps out of quarantine to cycle around Mumbai after Unlock 3.0

Katrina Kaif steps out of quarantine to cycle around Mumbai after Unlock 3.0

Alongside the beauty queen was one of her friends accompanying the star as she stepped out of the house after quite some time following the lengthy lockdown period imposed by the government.