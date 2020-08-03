Sushant Singh Rajput ‘couldn’t stop crying’ after ex-manager’s suicide, says friend

Sushant Singh Rajput was quite upset about him being linked to her apparent suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sidharth Pithani said the late actor was disturbed over the fact that he was being linked to the death of his former manager Disha Salian.

According to Sidharth, the 34-year-old was quite upset about him being linked to her apparent suicide despite her managing him only for a brief period.

“He met her only once in his life. She was Sushant’s manager for only a very small time,” he told Zoom, adding that he kept crying after finding out about the death of Disha.

“His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him,” Sidharth said.

Disha’s mother Vasanti had also cleared the air while talking to Zee: “This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time.”

Disha died of an apparent suicide after she fell from a high rise building on June 8. Less than a week later, Sushant took his own life on June 14 by hanging from the ceiling.