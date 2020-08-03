Akshay Kumar shares poster of his next film ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Indian actor Akshay Kumar has shared the first poster of new film Raksha Bandhan, calling it a 'story that will make you laugh and will make you cry.'



Sharing the first poster of the film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Good Newwz actor said, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.”

He went on to say, “A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Akshay dedicated this movie to his sister Alka, saying, “Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.”

“It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.

The film will hit the screens on November 5, 2021.