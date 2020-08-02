Tanushree Dutta lashes out at Mumbai Police's partial investigation in Sushant Singh case

Tanushree Dutta has come forth opening up about her sentiments about Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

While calling out the Mumbai Police for not carrying out an impartial investigation int the actor's suicide case, Tanushree said that she cannot trust the city cops for a fair probe.

"Mumbai Police cannot be trusted with doing a fair and impartial investigation. They are usually too quick to dismiss such cases and close matters and are usually hand in glove with culprits themselves and politicians from the start. All this show about calling people to record their statement is just a show to appease public sentiment because the matter is hot right now," the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress said in an Instagram Live session.

The actress added that it is important for CBI to step in as Mumbai Police is very likely to just drag the case. "CBI needs to step in and maybe Interpol if there is underworld involvement. Usually, such cases involve a nexus behind the crime and not just one individual or party. They play on that human sentiment and wait it out till they declare the matter closed."

Tanushree also recounted her experience of when she called out veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexual harassment and said that the police only 'pretended to care'.

"In my case too, they pretended to care and investigate for months. I wasted so much time and energy doing an FIR, submitting a wealth of evidence and witness testimonies, video footage, circumstantial evidence, secondary evidence, etc and follow up regularly. Yet in their final report, they refused to even take into account all that evidence, didn’t follow up with key witnesses who were threatened into silence by Nana’s lawyers, supporters and withdrew from coming forward.

"What we had provided to Mumbai police, had it been in the US by now all those people would have been already sentenced to prison," she stated.

"I got saved because I went away. If I had stuck around then I know that there is only so much your mind can take at some point. I don’t know what would have happened. If you continue to stick around in a toxic environment, it gets to you. Sad that Sushant could not walk away," Tanushree said.