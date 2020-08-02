Man who subjected minor maid to assault, electric shocks arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan

The child in Dera Ghazi Khan's Samina Sadaat town detailed the torture she went through in video that went viral on social media. Twitter/Farooq Leghari (@FleghariDGK)/Screenshots via The News

LAHORE/DERA GHAZI KHAN: A man accused of subjecting a minor maid to brutal assault and electric shocks here in the city's Samina Sadaat town has been arrested, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's focal person on Digital Media, Azhar Mashwani, said Sunday.

The development came after Buzdar noted with concern a viral social media video detailing the torture she bore. According to the caption shared alongside the clip, "tyrant landlord Mian Kaleem Hafeez Qureshi in Samina Sadaat brutally tortured an innocent five-year-old girl working in the house".

"Apart from continuously hitting the girl with sticks, she was also subjected to electric shocks. Her only 'crime' was that she lost Rs30," the caption added.

While noting the issue of "torture of seven-year-old maid in Dera Ghazi Khan", Buzdar had also sought a report from the regional police officer for D G Khan. The chief minister had ordered that the culprit be immediately arrested.

He also instructed the district commissioner to have the minor girl treated at a medical facility.

Mashwani, in an update about the case, said the young girl's parents did not wish to register a first information report (FIR) over the matter after which the D G Khan police became a complainant in the case.