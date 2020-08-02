Eid-ul-Adha celebrations continue on second day during COVID-19 pandemic

Eid-ul-Adha celebrations continue in full swing on the second day as people proceed to sacrifice animals, as part of the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS), amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to maintain the successes achieved in containing the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the government has advised the masses to strictly comply with safety guidelines while observing Eid and municipal authorities and other relevant departments across the country have made comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness and collection of offals.

The health authorities had issued a detailed advisory in July for Eid prayers and animal sacrifice in order to avoid spreading the virus. However, the SOPs were violated at some places during Eid prayers as many faithful were seen offering prayers without masks and hugging each other.

Meanwhile, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha was dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah, progress, prosperity, and security of the country as well as the importance of following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also urged upon the nation to be more dedicated to the cause of Eid-ul Adha and help the poor and needy amid the pandemic.

In his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Adha, President Alvi said that "while celebrating an occasion with a spirit of sacrifice, one must not forget the deserving people".

He felicitated the entire nation and the Islamic world and said that "surely this happy occasion will bring a lot of happiness and accomplishments in our life".

While greeting the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, PM Imran urged the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus. There should be no needless visits to loved ones and the people should go outside if it were necessary, he said.