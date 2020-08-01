Salman Khan wishes his fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ in his own style

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended sweet Eid wishes to his fans, celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, in his own style.

The Dabangg actor, who is at his Panvel farmhouse since countrywide lockdown was declared, turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo from the farmhouse and wished his fans “Eid Mubarak!”

In the photo, Salman Khan is sporting his checkered muffler as mask and donning black t-shirt.



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also turned to photo-video sharing app and wished his fans a very happy eid.

He wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones.”

“Everyone give yourself a self hug,” Khan also advised his fans to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.



On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Zero.