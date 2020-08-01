Kiara Advani thanks fans for sweet wishes as she celebrates 28th birthday

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday, has thanked her fans and friends for sending love and sweet wishes to her.



Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram wherein she celebrates her birthday, the Good Newwz actress wrote, “With a heart so full of love and gratitude I thank you, my family, friends and fans for all the love, blessings, videos, messages, calls and good wishes you have showered me with this birthday.”

Kiara further said “Feeling so so so loved I pray you are as Happy, healthy and safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me All Gods blessings.”



The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Commenting on the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday Kiara ! Wish you a super year ahead.”

Tiger Shroff also wished Kiara a very happy birthday, saying “Happy birthday kiara have an amazing year ahead lots of love and success.”

Kiara’s fans also dropped lovely and sweet birthday wishes to their favourite actress as soon as she shared the post.