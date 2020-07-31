close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2020

Sindh govt extends Eid ul Adha holidays till Monday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 31, 2020
Buyers continue to flock to cattle markers for last minute purchases of sacrificial animals. — The News/File

The Sindh government on Friday announced it is extending public holidays for Eid ul Adha by a day, till Monday.

The federal government had announced a three-day holiday from Friday, July 31, to Sunday, August 2.

According to a notification by the services department, across Sindh, Monday, August 3, will also be observed as a holiday.

It comes after Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should declare the third day of Eid ul Adha a holiday as it is traditionally a three-day celebration.

Latest News

More From Pakistan