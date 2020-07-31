Sindh govt extends Eid ul Adha holidays till Monday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh government on Friday announced it is extending public holidays for Eid ul Adha by a day, till Monday.
The federal government had announced a three-day holiday from Friday, July 31, to Sunday, August 2.
According to a notification by the services department, across Sindh, Monday, August 3, will also be observed as a holiday.
It comes after Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should declare the third day of Eid ul Adha a holiday as it is traditionally a three-day celebration.
