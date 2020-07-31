Rhea Chakraborty was performing ‘black magic’, reveals Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was performing black magic a few months before the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the MS Dhoni actor’s sister Mitu Singh has made a shocking revelation.



Mitu recorded her statement with Patna police in connection with the case and revealed that Rhea was performing black magic a few months back, , according to Indian media.

She said Sushant’s domestic help had informed her about Rhea’s black magic activity.

Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni actor’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea and five others for abetment to suicide and cheating his son financially.

The family of Sushant has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, saying that she mentally harassed the Chhichhore actor and cheated him financially.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, the actor had committed suicide.

Over 37 people including Rhea have recorded their statements in Sushant’s death case.