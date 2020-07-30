British Airways to resume Pakistan flights from August 14

British Airways on Thursday announced it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from the UK, signalling the continued importance of ties between the two countries.

In a statement issued today, the airline said it would start direct flights three times a week to and from Heathrow Airport and Islamabad.

“The first flight will land in Islamabad on 14 August, and will be taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers,” the airline said.

It added that extra measures were in place to ensure travellers stay safe from COVID-19.

Highlighting the importance of the development for UK-Pakistan ties, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG, said: “The resumption of British Airways direct flights is a big boost for the hundreds of thousands of travellers who travel regularly between our two great nations, many who have had their travel plans disrupted by the pandemic.”

Turner thanked the Pakistani government, British Airways and his team who have worked hard to deliver this welcome news.

More to follow.