Naomi Campbell says she ‘never liked being the token Black person in the room’

Naomi Campbell stepped forward to weigh in on the recent controversy that Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was ensnared in recently over the publication's lack of diversity issue.

The 50-year-old iconic model during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen was asked to comment on Wintour’s statement of clarification about the entire debacle.

Wintour had sent out a memo in June to her magazine’s staff and admitted to her ‘hurtful and intolerant’ behavior.

“I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue,” said the 70-year-old.

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes,” Wintour added.

“It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will,” she added.

Responding to that, Campbell during the interview said: “I think things are about to change, don’t you? Things are about to change.”

“Everyone used to think that you liked being the token Black person in the room. It’s absolutely the opposite. I never did.”

“It needs to change from the board room to the seat. It needs to go right from the top through. I’ve been saying this for years, and so I’m truly grateful and happy, finally, this is happening,” she went on to say.

“The way that it’s had to come out, for people to lose their lives, it’s very sad and my condolences to each and every one of those victims, [and] parents of those people that have gone. But this had to happen. This change had to happen,” Campbell added.