Thu Jul 30, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
July 30, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan heaps praises on healthcare workers amidst coronavirus recovery

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 30, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan termed the medical professionals “God’s own angels”

In the midst of his coronavirus recovery, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to the healthcare workers tending to him.

Terming the medical professionals “God’s own angels”, BigB, 77, turned to his social media to heap praises on the frontliners risking their lives for the public.

“They work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! This be their prayer everyday,” he tweeted.

The veteran star has been staying at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive and recovered earlier this week. 

