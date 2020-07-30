Sushant Singh demise: Rhea Chakraborty goes missing from Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has gone missing from her Mumbai residence allegedly.

According to Indian media reports, the actress went missing after Sushant's father filed an FIR with the Patna police wherein he laid serious allegations against her, including threatening, financially exploiting the late actor.

This was revealed in a report in Times Now, which states that the Bihar Police team tried reaching out to the actress but were unable to do so as she wasn’t available there.

Apparently, the actress will be applying for interim bail, as per sources.

Earlier, Rhea’s lawyer visited her and both of them had a three-hour-long discussion about the case. Reportedly, she was going to file for an anticipatory bail too, as she approached Supreme Court too.

The same reports also suggest that Rhea might have been asked by her lawyer to be away so that she can appear in the court later for getting the anticipatory bail.

Earlier, Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR against Rhea and five other people including her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, and the actor’s former manager Shruti Modi.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.