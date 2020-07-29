Inside Kendall Jenner's stunning Los Angeles home worth millions

Kendall Jenner took fans inside her stunning, 'serene' Beverly Hills abode in Los Angeles as part of her cover feature for the new edition of Architectural Digest.

The supermodel has a Mediterranean-style home, which was previously owned by Charlie Sheen, put together by design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as designer-to-the-stars Waldo Fernandez.

"I'm really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I've done completely, and I think it's a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like," Kendall told AD. "In the end, I'm still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun."

The Keeping with the Kardashians star has curated the home's aesthetic to be reflective of her low-key nature.

The house featues organic textures, period pieces and many earthy tones as well.

"At this point, I'm a pretty good cook. Kylie [Jenner] and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her s--t together. They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency. They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress," Kendall shared.

The unique residence also contains art pieces by Barbara Kruger, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon and Sterling Ruby which introduce more color into the chic home.



"I've always been a huge Turrell fan. I was introduced to his work by [my brother-in-law] Kanye [West], who collaborates with him," Kim Kardashian's sister stated. "I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I'm so hyped to have it here."

Take a look inside Kendall's luxurious mansion worth million of dollars

"I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe," she says in the interview. "My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax."









