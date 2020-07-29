Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post as actor’s father files case against Rhea

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande posted a cryptic Instagram post a day after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.



Ankita, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years turned to photo-video sharing app and simply posted ‘Truth Wins’.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sushant’s father filed an FIR against the son’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide and cheating the MS Dhoni actor financially.



The family of Sushant has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, saying that she mentally harassed the Chhichhore actor and cheated him financially.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, the actor had committed suicide.

Over 37 people including Rhea have recorded their statements in Sushant’s death case.