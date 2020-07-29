Sushant Singh’s sister demands justice for him after FIR is filed against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has come forth demanding justice for her late brother.

Turning to Instagram, Shweta posted a picture from her and Sushant’s Patna residence with a portrait of the deceased star placed in his memory.

Alongside the monochrome shot surrounded with flowers, Shweta wrote: “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

This comes after she had recently revealed why the family had waited a month to take legal action against Rhea Charkraborty, rumoured girlfriend of the late actor.



“We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports,” Shweta had said.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide and for mentally harassing him.