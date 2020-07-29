Did Rhea Chakraborty fire Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown?

Sushant Singh Rajput's father approached the cops in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, to file an FIR, after which a startling new report has come to light.

It allegedly claims that the actress had allegedly fired Sushant’s trusted bodyguard just before the announcement of lockdown in India on March 22, 2020.

Not only this, but she used the Dil Bechara star’s debit and credits card since the past one year.

It is also said that her travel expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe.

As per the FIR filed by Sushant's father, Rhea isolated him from his own family members and did not let him contact them.

She also kept his family in the dark about his mental state and had multiple fights with the MS Dhoni star’s sister who was based in Mumbai.

In a nutshell, Sushant's father has laid some serious allegations against Rhea including abetment of suicide, threatening, exploitation on financial terms, and more.

As per a report by Zee News, a team of four members has been formed to look into the matter.

