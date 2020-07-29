Jacqueline Scott, 'The Fugitive' actress, dies at 89

'The Fugitive' actress Jacqueline Scott died on Thursday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 89.

Scott died of natural causes just weeks after her beloved husband Gene Lesser's sad demise.

'The Fugitive' was a Quinn Martin production, and Scott also appeared in other dramas for the company, including 'The F.B.I.', 'The Streets of San Francisco', 'Cannon' and 'Barnaby Jones'.



She also worked on eight episodes of Gunsmoke, five of Have Gun — Will Travel and three of the original Perry Mason.

Born on June 25, 1931, in Sikeston, Missouri, Scott appeared in tap-dance competitions starting when she was 3. She came to New York and appeared in the original 1955-57 Broadway production of the courtroom drama Inherit the Wind, then worked for William Castle in Macabre (1958).